Home / Companies / News / DLF's KP Singh sells entire 0.59% stake for Rs 731 cr: Stock exchange data

DLF's KP Singh sells entire 0.59% stake for Rs 731 cr: Stock exchange data

Billionaire KP Singh has sold his entire remaining stake in real estate firm DLF for around Rs 731 crore, according to the stock exchange data

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 9:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Billionaire KP Singh has sold his entire remaining stake in real estate firm DLF for around Rs 731 crore, according to the stock exchange data.

It wasn't clear why Singh, who in June 2020 was named the chairman emeritus, sold the shares in the company that is now headed by his son Rajiv.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Kushal Pal Singh, one of the promoters, sold 1,44,95,360 shares on the stock exchange at Rs 504.21 each, totalling Rs 731 crore.

DLF's share opened at Rs 510 per share on BSE but closed 3.65 per cent down at Rs 499.70 apiece from the Monday closing price following the sale of a large number of shares by one of the promoters.

Its market cap stood at Rs 1,23,691 crore on Tuesday's closing price.

As per the DLF's shareholding pattern as on June 30, 2023, 93-year-old Singh held 1,44,95,360 shares, which is equivalent to 0.59 per cent shareholding in the company.

Promoters group held a 74.95 per cent stake in the company at the end of the June quarter.

In June 2020, Singh retired as the company's chairman after nearly six decades in business.

Having transformed Delhi Land & Finance Limited (DLF) into India's biggest listed property firm, he handed over the reins to his son Rajiv Singh.

The DLF Chairman Emeritus had left an army job in 1961 to join DLF -- a company started by his father-in-law in 1946.

Singh, credited for the pre-eminence of Gurugram (erstwhile Gurgaon), is a science graduate from Meerut College.

He studied engineering in the United Kingdom and then served as an officer in an elite cavalry regiment in the Indian Army. He left the military to join his father-in-law, entrepreneur Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh's firm DLF.

Under his leadership, DLF expanded beyond Gurgaon, building apartments, shopping malls, and hotels. In 2007, he oversaw DLF's much-anticipated initial public offering, which raised Rs 9,188 crore through the sale of 17.5 crore shares.

Also Read

DLF to invest Rs 3,500 cr in next 4 yrs on housing project in Gurugram

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

DLF Q1 results: Consolidated net profit rises 12.2% to Rs 527 crore

No plans to launch REIT public offer in next 12 months, says DLF CEO

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

Emami expects good growth in personal care, healthcare businesses

Jakson Group installs 9 kilowatt solar plant at AIIMS-Delhi premises

Powergrid board okays Rs 555 cr investment proposal for 85 MW solar project

AI powered tool GPT-3 found to reason as good as undergraduate students

Buyout impact, margin worries likely to cap gains for Maruti Suzuki

Topics :DLFIndian stock exchangesReal Estate

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story