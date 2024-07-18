Dr. Reddy's Laboratories joins race to bring new GERD drug to India

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has announced the signing of a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. This collaboration aims to introduce Vonoprazan tablets, a novel treatment for gastrointestinal disorders, to patients across India.

Vonoprazan tablets, orally active potassium competitive acid blockers (PCAB), are used to treat reflux esophagitis and other acid peptic disorders. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dr. Reddy’s plans to market Vonoprazan under the brand name Vono. The medication offers a different mechanism of action compared to traditional acid-suppressing drugs like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

Dr. Reddy’s will market Vonoprazan tablets under its own brand Vono, and it will be available in two strengths, 10 mg and 20 mg.

Vonoprazan tablets are used to treat acid peptic disorders (APD), which include gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcer disease (PUD), which are very common conditions in India.

Dr. Reddy’s joins two other pharmaceutical companies, Zydus Lifesciences and Mankind Pharma, who have recently announced similar agreements with Takeda to market Vonoprazan under their own brand names. This influx of competition suggests a growing market for GERD treatments in India, where studies show a high prevalence of the condition.

Speaking on this, M.V. Ramana, CEO, branded markets (India & emerging markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “For over three decades, patients and healthcare professionals have trusted our products in the gastrointestinal segment, including well-known brands such as Omez, Razo, and others. Leveraging our expertise in this therapy area, we are pleased to make the first-in-class drug Vonoprazan (Vono) available to patients in India. The non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda is part of our continuous efforts to make innovative medicines available to patients in India through strategic collaborations to meet unmet needs and enhance the standard of care."

A pan-Indian cross-sectional survey of clinicians showed APD prevalence to be in the range of 37-39 per cent. It is more common in the 18-59 age group, with heartburn and epigastric pain as its common symptoms.

GERD is a chronic digestive disease where stomach acid or bile irritates the food pipe lining, causing acid reflux and heartburn more than twice a week.

Peptic ulcer disease occurs when open sores develop on the inside lining of one's stomach and the upper portion of the small intestine.