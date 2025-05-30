Thomas Cook teams up with Muthoot Forex for wider payments reach

Travel company Thomas Cook on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Muthoot Forex — the foreign exchange division of the Muthoot Group — to expand the reach of its Borderless Travel and Study Buddy cards.

Through this collaboration, both prepaid forex cards will now be available across Muthoot's extensive network of over 7,000 branches, including 43 full-fledged forex branches across India's metros, mini-metros, and tier II to tier IV source markets, the travel company said in a release.

“Our alliance with The Muthoot Group leverages our powerful synergies — combining our expertise in travel and foreign exchange with Muthoot’s extensive network across India’s tier I to IV source markets,” said Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President, Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook India. “Through this partnership, we aim to bring our Borderless Travel and Study Buddy cards closer to consumers across India’s metros and regional markets, making international travel and study abroad even more convenient and accessible.”