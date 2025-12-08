Reliance Group to scale solar, storage platforms; NU Energies adds capacity

Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-owned Reliance Group on Monday said it has identified solar and battery manufacturing as key pillars of its future growth strategy, as part of a larger plan to capitalise on India’s clean energy boom. Under its flagship company Reliance Infrastructure, the group is setting up a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem spanning ingots, wafers, cells and modules, it said in an investor presentation.

Why is the group building a vertically integrated solar platform?

The group said the vertically integrated platform will reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s clean energy security, noting the country will need 55–60 gigawatt of solar modules annually by 2030, while upstream capacity remains significantly short.

What is the plan for battery manufacturing and BESS? “The group is establishing an end-to-end battery manufacturing ecosystem covering cell manufacturing, pack assembly and grid-scale containerised BESS systems,” the company said. It added that the midstream-focused BESS business captures 60–70 per cent of total value in the storage value chain, citing this as the strategic rationale. How big is the BESS opportunity flagged by the group? The company said the BESS midstream value chain — from cell manufacturing to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and system integration — presents a business opportunity of ₹3 lakh crore. What role will Reliance NU Energies play?