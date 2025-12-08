Home / Companies / News / Reliance Group to scale solar, storage platforms; NU Energies adds capacity

Reliance Group to scale solar, storage platforms; NU Energies adds capacity

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group said solar and battery manufacturing will anchor its clean energy strategy, with Reliance Infrastructure planning an integrated solar chain and a BESS platform

reliance infrastructures rinfra
The company said the BESS midstream value chain — from cell manufacturing to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and system integration | Photo: Company website
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Anil Dhirubhai Ambani-owned Reliance Group on Monday said it has identified solar and battery manufacturing as key pillars of its future growth strategy, as part of a larger plan to capitalise on India’s clean energy boom. Under its flagship company Reliance Infrastructure, the group is setting up a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem spanning ingots, wafers, cells and modules, it said in an investor presentation.
 
Why is the group building a vertically integrated solar platform? 
The group said the vertically integrated platform will reduce import dependence and strengthen India’s clean energy security, noting the country will need 55–60 gigawatt of solar modules annually by 2030, while upstream capacity remains significantly short.
 
What is the plan for battery manufacturing and BESS? 
“The group is establishing an end-to-end battery manufacturing ecosystem covering cell manufacturing, pack assembly and grid-scale containerised BESS systems,” the company said. It added that the midstream-focused BESS business captures 60–70 per cent of total value in the storage value chain, citing this as the strategic rationale.
 
How big is the BESS opportunity flagged by the group? 
The company said the BESS midstream value chain — from cell manufacturing to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and system integration — presents a business opportunity of ₹3 lakh crore.
 
What role will Reliance NU Energies play? 
The group said Reliance NU Energies will be the third focus area. It added that NU Energies has already added 4 GW of solar, 6.5 GWh of BESS and 770 MW of hydropower with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) to its portfolio in the past one year.
 
How does the strategy fit into India’s broader clean energy goals? 
“Together, the three platforms create a fully integrated clean-energy flywheel including manufacturing, storage, renewable generation and digital energy solutions. This positions the group as a future-ready energy leader capable of supporting India’s 500 GW non-fossil target,” the company said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin announce new defence MRO facility

ATGC Biotech, Israel's Luxembourg Industries form Semiophore crop-tech JV

Adani Green integrates TNFD framework for nature-positive renewable growth

Premium

Wise to double down on cross-border payments, roll out prepaid forex card

Logistics company Delhivery tests autonomous logistics drones in Deoria

Topics :Reliance GroupAnil AmbaniReliance Infrastructure

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story