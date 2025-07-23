Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's to launch obesity drug in 87 nations starting next year: CEO

The company initially plans to launch the generic version in Canada, India, Brazil, Turkey and other emerging markets, subject to patent expiry, Israeli said at a press conference

Dr Reddy's has filed relevant regulatory applications in all the countries it is planning to launch the generic version in, Israeli said. | File Image
Reuters HYDERABAD
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:11 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories plans to launch a cheaper copycat version of Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy in 87 countries next year, the Indian drugmaker's CEO, Erez Israeli, said on Wednesday.

The plan for launch of generic semaglutide, active ingredient of Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic, comes as drugmakers race to grab a share of the global obesity drug market which is expected to generate around $150 billion in sales by the early 2030s.

"U.S. and Europe will open later," he added.

Dr Reddy's has filed relevant regulatory applications in all the countries it is planning to launch the generic version in, Israeli said.

Semaglutide will go off patent in India in March next year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

