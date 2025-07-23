Home / Companies / News / CAG loss estimate on BSNL-RJIL deal misread, correction done: MoS Telecom

CAG loss estimate on BSNL-RJIL deal misread, correction done: MoS Telecom

The CAG report tabled in Parliament in April had said the government suffered a loss of ₹1,757.56 crore as state-owned telecom firm BSNL failed to bill Reliance Jio for 10 years since May 2014

BSNL
BSNL has since raised the revised invoices from RJIL," Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said in the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India estimates on losses to BSNL from Reliance Jio Infocomm was based on the misinterpretation of a clause on add-on technology, and it has been rectified in a transparent and equitable manner, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

The CAG report tabled in Parliament in April had said the government suffered a loss of ₹1,757.56 crore as state-owned telecom firm BSNL failed to bill Reliance Jio for 10 years since May 2014 as per their agreement on passive infrastructure sharing.

"BSNL has Master Service Agreements (MSAs) with M/s RJIL, for leasing of BSNL's tower infrastructure to install their equipment. There is no revenue loss to BSNL and government. The estimate of CAG was based on the misinterpretation of the clause of add-on technology, which has now been rectified in a transparent and equitable manner. BSNL has since raised the revised invoices from RJIL," Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said in the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

On measures taken by the government to fix accountability, recover losses and prevent recurrence of such lapses in the functioning of BSNL, Pemmasani said actions such as resolving the ambiguity in agreement clauses, monetisation of surplus inventory, issuance of revised demands and recovery have been taken.

"Further, PSUs have been advised to timely process bills and be extra cautious while taking policy/business decisions," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dr Reddy's Q1 result: Net profit up 2%, revenue hits record ₹8,545 crore

SBI eyes spot among world's top 10 banks by market value in 5 years

ED files Fema complaint against Myntra over ₹1,654 crore FDI violation

Will wait for EV ecosystem to mature before making entry: Renault India CEO

PayPal to integrate UPI for cross-border payments with global partners

Topics :BSNLcaggovernment of IndiaTelecom Minister

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story