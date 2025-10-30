Canada notice delays Dr Reddy's semaglutide generic by up to a year

Hyderabad-based drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) is likely to face a delay in launching its generic injectable semaglutide in Canada after receiving a non-compliance notice (NoN) from the country’s Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate, according to analysts.

Health Canada seeks clarifications on DRL’s semaglutide filing

The NoN from the Canadian drug regulator seeks additional information and clarifications on specific aspects of DRL’s regulatory submission for the new drug. The development led to a drop of more than 4 per cent in the company’s share price.

“Considering this is a major near-term product opportunity for the company, we expect near-term volatility in the share price,” an analysis by Nuvama stated.

According to analysts, the development could delay the launch of DRL’s new semaglutide injection by at least eight to twelve months. “Though we were always cautious on this opportunity, a negative review by Health Canada reflects the worst case,” a report by market analyst Citigroup stated. Patent expiry and market opportunity for generics Semaglutide is the active ingredient in the popular weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, manufactured by Denmark-based Novo Nordisk. Several drugmakers have been targeting the production of a generic version of semaglutide, as Novo’s patent on it is set to expire in several markets starting next year. Among them, the Canadian market is expected to be the first to see semaglutide lose exclusivity, with patent expiry due in January 2026.

Analysts said Canada appears cautious about approving generic versions of semaglutide since it is a mass-market product without any approved generic from a developed-market regulator, including the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). “Due to this, we think Health Canada is cautious before it approves the first semaglutide generic. DRL has a first-to-file (FTF) for this product in Canada and this seems to be its third review,” Nuvama noted. It added that analysts have observed a few complex products getting approved after two review cycles. “Therefore, we are still building the product approval near the patent expiry,” Nuvama said.

Analysts weigh impact on DRL’s earnings outlook Similarly, a report from Morgan Stanley said that success in Canada for generic semaglutide is a key driver for the firm’s FY27 earnings, with timely approval and launch crucial to staying on track. However, Bank of America (BofA) stated that while the semaglutide approval may have been pushed out, it still expects the drug to be launched in the first half of FY27 (H1FY27) rather than being a lost opportunity. “Dr Reddy has a filing in 87 countries and indicated confidence to sell all 12 million pens in FY27 even if Canada approval is delayed. This could offset the impact from the delay,” BofA added.