Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

Mid-tier IT services company Happiest Minds Technologies has projected a $50 million revenue opportunity from generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) over the next three years, signalling tangible growth from one of the technology sector’s most closely watched innovations.

The company had set up a Gen AI business unit in January 2025 across its six verticals to integrate new-age AI features into clients’ products and services. Starting with 15 proof-of-concept (PoC) projects, the company has since scaled up to 22 replicable use cases, generating around $8 million in revenue by September.

“We have 22 transformative use cases that have progressed into replicable projects, unlocking a GBS-led sales potential of nearly $50 million,” said Joseph Anantharaju, Co-chairman and CEO, Happiest Minds.

Growing traction amid industry caution While most Indian IT firms have integrated AI into their deal structures, few have disclosed specific revenue figures from Gen AI. HCLTech recently became the first to report over $100 million in advanced AI revenues, accounting for around 3 per cent of its topline. Global peers like Accenture have gone further—reporting $5.9 billion in Gen AI bookings in their latest fiscal year. Happiest Minds, meanwhile, is among the few mid-tier firms quantifying the growth potential. “We are creating use cases and these are our solutions. We did these with two customers, and as more companies adopt Gen AI, this volume can grow or remain the same,” said Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director.

According to research by ISG, while AI adoption has shown limited direct impact on profit-and-loss metrics such as revenue growth or cost reduction, it is driving stronger results in areas like compliance, risk management, and process optimisation. ‘Highly replicable’ AI solutions to drive scalability Happiest Minds Chairman and Chief Mentor Ashok Soota said many of the company’s Gen AI projects are designed to be replicated across industries, enabling accelerated growth. “As we take these solutions to more customers, it will lead to further expansion,” he said during the firm’s Q2 earnings call. The company aims to embed AI-driven capabilities in multiple client functions, including customer experience, operational efficiency, and product modernisation.

Q2FY26 performance: steady growth amid margin pressure For the September quarter (Q2FY26), Happiest Minds reported revenue of ₹573 crore, up 10 per cent year-on-year, while net profit rose 9 per cent to ₹54 crore. Operating margins slipped 90 basis points to 17 per cent due to higher employee and delivery costs. The company plans to improve efficiencies and cut costs in the second half of FY26 to restore margins to 18 per cent. Focus areas include optimising sales expenses, bench utilisation, and travel costs. Long-term focus on AI-led transformation Happiest Minds’ Gen AI roadmap underscores a broader trend in India’s IT sector—companies moving from experimentation to commercialisation of AI-driven offerings. The firm’s early lead in monetising Gen AI could position it among the first mid-tier players to see meaningful revenue from the technology.