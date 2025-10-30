Home / Companies / News / NTPC to set up 2 archery academies in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Jashpur

NTPC to set up 2 archery academies in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur, Jashpur

The initiative will open new doors for Chhattisgarh's youth, says Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai

R Krishna Das Raipur
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:30 PM IST
State-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will set up two archery academies in Chhattisgarh’s Nava Raipur and Jashpur districts where tribal and rural youth will be trained. The power producer will invest about ₹89 crore for national level archery academy at Nava Raipur and Grassroot Archery Academy at Jashpur -- under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) head -- the company said. 
 
“The initiative will open new doors for Chhattisgarh’s youth,” Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.
 
The chief minister said that Jashpur has immense potential in archery, and the academy will give the young athletes the platform, training, and facilities to shine at the national and international level.
 
The chief minister associated the new sports academies to India’s bid for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games, saying, “We want to see Chhattisgarh’s players on India’s Olympic team, winning medals, making the state and the nation proud. That vision begins with institutions like this.”
 
Diwakar Kaushik, the regional executive director (RED) of Western Region-II, said that NTPC’s continuous efforts in promoting sports under CSR would provide a platform to budding archers to excel at international level.
 
A tripartite agreement for setting up of the national level archery academy was signed by the NTPC Western Region-II, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRANVP) and Chhattisgarh government’s Sports and Youth Welfare department.
 
The academy will come up in Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh.
 
The power major will give a financial grant of ₹68.20 crore for the Nava Raipur academy, which will come up in over 13.47 acres of land, officials said.
 
The major facilities of the academy include outdoor archery ranges of 30-lane, air-conditioned indoor archery facility, high performance centre, hostel for players, staff residences, besides provision of archery equipment, shooting video analysis system, digital scoreboard, spectator seating, 30-meter-high mast lighting, solar panels for buildings and parking areas, signages, fountains, sculpture work, etc.
 
NTPC is also extending financial support of ₹20.53 crore for Grassroot Archery Academy to be set up at Tehsil Shanna in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh. The company has inked a pact with the Jashpur district administration to implement the project.
 
Spanning 10.27 acres, the Sanna Pandarapath academy will include an outdoor archery range, athlete hostels, staff quarters,
 
a skills development centre, organic nursery, herbal plantation, library, medical facility, and training grounds -- a complete ecosystem to nurture talent and discipline under one roof.
 

Topics :NTPCChhattisgarhSports in India

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

