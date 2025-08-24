Home / Companies / News / Dream11 parent testing DreamSuite app to expand into financial services

Dream11 parent testing DreamSuite app to expand into financial services



dream 11

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Fantasy gaming platform Dream11's parent firm Dream Sports is testing a new app, Dream Money, to foray into the financial services sector, sources aware of the development said on Sunday.

Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games.

"Dream Money has been under pilot for the last few months. The platform has not been launched yet," a source aware of the development said.

As per information available on Google Play Store, the app will offer gold purchase service on a daily basis, starting from ₹ 10 per day and fixed deposits starting from ₹ 1,000.

According to the source, the official name of the new platform is "Dream Suite Platform Private Limited".

The app has been published by a Dream Sports entity, Dreamsuite.

The website of DreamSuite shows that DreamSuite Finance will be launched soon to offer "seamless financial services".

An email query sent to Dream Sports elicited no reply.

While Dream Sports has closed its online money-based games, it continues to operate sports experience and travel platform Dream Set Go, sports event ticketing and merchandise platform FanCode, game development unit Dream Game Studios and non-profit organisation Dream Sports Foundation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsDream11financial servicesApps

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

