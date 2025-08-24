Dream11 parent testing DreamSuite app to expand into financial services

Fantasy gaming platform Dream11's parent firm Dream Sports is testing a new app, Dream Money, to foray into the financial services sector, sources aware of the development said on Sunday.

Dream Sports has been a major real-money gaming player in India, but it has to close its money-based games after the government banned all forms of online money games.

"Dream Money has been under pilot for the last few months. The platform has not been launched yet," a source aware of the development said.

As per information available on Google Play Store, the app will offer gold purchase service on a daily basis, starting from ₹ 10 per day and fixed deposits starting from ₹ 1,000.