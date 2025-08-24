Home / Companies / News / Coca-Cola considers sale of Costa Coffee in strategic business review

Coca-Cola considers sale of Costa Coffee in strategic business review

The company has held initial talks with a small number of potential bidders for Costa, including private equity firms, Sky News first reported, citing unidentified sources

Coca Cola
Coca Cola acquired Costa Coffee in 2018 for over $5 billion, to strengthen its position in the global coffee market, competing with Starbucks and Nestle.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
US soft drinks company Coca-Cola is working with investment bank Lazard to review options, including a potential sale, of British coffee chain Costa, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. 
Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to a request for a comment outside regular business hours. Costa, and Lazard did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 
The company has held initial talks with a small number of potential bidders for Costa, including private equity firms, Sky News first reported, citing unidentified sources. 
Indicative offers are expected in early autumn, but a sale is not definitive, Sky reported. 
Coca Cola acquired Costa Coffee in 2018 for over $5 billion, to strengthen its position in the global coffee market, competing with Starbucks and Nestle. 
A potential sale of Costa Coffee which operates in 50 countries, would add onto the wave of dealmaking in the packaged food space which has witnessed robust growth as companies seek scale to weather the impact of price inflation and consumers shopping for healthier options. 
In an earnings call last month, the Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey hinted at changes to Costa's operations, saying "Our investment in Costa is not where we wanted it to be from an investment hypothesis point of view." 
"We're in the mode of reflecting on what we've learnt, thinking about how we might want to find new avenues to grow in the coffee category, while continuing to run the Costa business successfully." 
In the United States, food companies are seeking healthier substitutes as they respond to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again campaign. In July Coca-Cola had agreed to use real cane sugar in the United States.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dream11 steps back as Team India's lead sponsor after new gaming bill

Premium

Lenders likely to resolve JAL insolvency through a challenge mode

Premium

BharatPe to double down on online payments after RBI licence approval

Sebi nod for LIC's as IDBI Bank's public shareholder post divestment

Data centre industry entering phase of unprecedented growth: Nxtra CEO

Topics :Company NewsCoca ColaSoft drinkssales

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story