Drug firm Lupin introduces smoking cessation generic product in US market

Lupin
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched a product, used as an aid to smoking cessation treatment, in the US market.

The company has launched Varenicline tablets in strengths of 0.5 mg and 1 mg, after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of PF Prism CV's Chantix tablets, it added.

It is indicated for use as an aid to smoking cessation treatment.

As per the IQVIA data, Varenicline tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 412 million in the US.

Shares of the company were trading 0.75 per cent up at Rs 1,406.50 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

