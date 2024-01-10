Home / Companies / News / Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited raises Rs 1385 crore through QIP

Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited raises Rs 1385 crore through QIP

City-based Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) announced that it has raised Rs 1,385 through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

City-based Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited (SMEL) announced that it has raised Rs 1,385 through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The QIP Committee at its meeting approved the issue allotment of 24,051,165 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to 38 Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at an issue price of Rs 576 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 566 per share), the company informed bourses on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The allotment completes our dilution as per minimum public shareholding requirements prescribed by SEBI, the company said.

The company achieved a CAGR exceeding 15 per cent in the past and anticipated sustaining the same growth trajectory. Additionally, the company do not have any plans for additional dilution over the next few years, officials said.

"The funds raised will bring down the working capital limits availed by the company from banks and we remain a net positive company as it is poised to become a net debt-free company to accelerate our growth trajectory," a company's statement said.

Also Read

Indian Bank extends slide to 2nd day; slips 8% after listing of QIP shares

Shyam Metalics Energy logs over 4-fold jump in Q2; net profit up Rs 482 cr

Shyam Metalics to foray into lithium ion battery-grade aluminum production

Stocks to Watch today, Jan 3: Adani, PNB, YES Bank, MOIL, Shyam Metalics

Union Bank on India to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr through QIP of equity shares

Simmtech preparing for another colocation investment with Micron: CEO Chun

Yotta's AI data centre in GIFT City to be commissioned before March: Nvidia

Puravankara Q3 sale bookings rise 56% to Rs 1,241 cr on higher volumes

Paytm to invest Rs 100 cr in GIFT City to build global payments system

ArcelorMittal to build world's single largest steel site at Hazira by 2029

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :QIPQIP IndiaInstitutional investorsDomestic Institutional InvestorsForeign Institutional Investors

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story