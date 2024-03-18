Home / Companies / News / P&G India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO with effect from May 1

P&G India appoints Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO with effect from May 1

The current CEO, L V Vaidyanathan will leave the company to pursue personal interests after 28 years of service, a statement from P&G India said

Kumar Venkatasubramanian (Photo: Linkedin)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Leading FMCG maker P&G India on Monday announced the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as CEO, with effect from May 1, 2024.

The current CEO, L V Vaidyanathan will leave the company to pursue personal interests after 28 years of service, a statement from P&G India said.

Kumar is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO.

Before the Australia role, Kumar was leading sales team in P&G India until 2020, it added.

Kumar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta started his journey with P&G in 2000 in sales team in India, straight from the campus.

P&G owns popular brands such as Ariel, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Tide, Vicks and Whisper.

P&G President, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa Stanislav Vecera said:"The India business and people will immensely benefit from his (Kumar's)leadership and vision, and collectively I am certain they will take the India business to new heights while maintaining a balanced growth outlook.

On his new role, Kumar said:"We will focus on a portfolio of daily use products where performance drives brand choice and raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value."

P&G India operates here with four entities -- Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care, Procter & Gamble Health, Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Home Products (non-listed).

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

