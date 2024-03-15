Sensex (    %)
                             
Govt approves new EV policy bolstering Tesla's market entry plans

Scheme allows EV imports by manufacturers who commit to invest Rs 4,500 cr at 15% custom duty for 3 years

Tesla

Photo: Bloomberg

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has paved the way for US-based Tesla’s entry in India with the launch of a new scheme to promote the manufacturing of electric passenger cars. This scheme permits the import of completely built-up (CBU) cars at a 15 per cent import duty.

“The policy is designed to attract investment in the e-vehicle space by reputed global EV (electric vehicle) manufacturers,” said the commerce minister in a press statement.
Now, fully assembled Completely Built-Up (CBU) vehicles priced at more than $40,000 attract a 100 per cent tax. Those below $40,000 are subject to 70 per cent tax. With the new scheme, companies like Tesla can import CBUs at the same rate as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units that attract 15 per cent import duty and have to be assembled. Tesla had requested for duty reduction during its meetings with government officials.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, lower import duty will be allowed to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that commit to a minimum investment of Rs 4,150 crore ($500 million) in India.

To qualify for the scheme, companies will have to set up manufacturing facilities in India within three years and achieve a localization level of 50 per cent by the fifth year. An applicant company, or its affiliated enterprises, must have a minimum revenue threshold of Rs 10,000 crore from automotive manufacturing, along with a global investment commitment of Rs 3,000 crore in fixed assets.

“Under this scheme, EV passenger cars (e-4W) can initially be imported with a minimum Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value of $35,000, at a duty rate of 15 per cent for a period of five years from the date of issuance of approval letter by MHI,” said the policy draft for the scheme.

If an investment amounts to $800 million or more, a maximum of 40,000 electric vehicles (EVs) would be allowed at a 15 per cent duty rate. There will be a minimum number of vehicles a company can import and the threshold will be determined by the investment they commit.

The investment commitment will have to be backed up by a bank guarantee in lieu of the custom duty forgone, the ministry said in a statement. The bank guarantee will only be refunded upon achieving 50 per cent domestic value addition and making an investment of at least Rs 4,150 crore, or up to the amount of duty foregone over the course of five years, whichever is greater.

Applications will be solicited within 120 days or more from the notification of this scheme. The period for accepting applications through the Notice Inviting Applications will extend for 120 days or more. The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) retains the authority to open the application window, as needed, within the initial two years of the Scheme.
Topics : Elon Musk Audi electric vehicle Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles Tesla Model

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

