Home / Companies / News / ED acting on 'malafide' FIR related to 10-yr-old case: Manappuram Finance

ED acting on 'malafide' FIR related to 10-yr-old case: Manappuram Finance

He also clarified that the total value of shares attached by ED is worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore, not around Rs 140 crore as stated

ANI General News
ED acting on 'malafide' FIR related to 10-yr-old case: Manappuram Finance

1 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 5:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A day after the Enforcement Directorate officials visited the premises of Manappuram Finance Ltd, VP Nandakumar, the company's Managing Director and CEO has said that the ED's visit has nothing to do with the business affairs of the company and was based on a malafide FIR filed by a person who harbour a personal grudge against him and his family.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at six premises in Thrissur belonging to M/s Manappuram Finance Limited and its Managing Director VP Nandakumar under PMLA, 2002 on the allegations of money laundering from the illegal collection of deposits from the public, statement said.

VP Nandakumar clarified that the ED's visit to the premises of the company has nothing to do with the business affairs of Manappuram Finance and was based on a malafide FIR filed by a person who harbours a personal grudge against him and his family.

He said, "The case pertains to now-defunct Manappuram Agro Farms (Magro) which was a 10-year-old matter."

He also clarified that the total value of shares attached by ED is worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore, not around Rs 140 crore as stated.

Also Read

Manappuram Finance slumps 14% as ED raids premises in money laundering case

Manappuram in freefall as ED freezes Rs 143 cr-assets; sinks 21% in 3 days

Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts

Manappuram Finance faces reputational risk amid probe, says S&P

Manappuram Finance Q2 consolidated net profit rises 11% to Rs 409 crore

Adani Power Q4 results: Net profit rises 12.9% to Rs 5,242 crore

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

Rana Group to invest Rs 1,900 cr in electric vehicle business in phases

Lupin to acquire French pharma company Medisol for around Rs 160 crore

Tata Group airlines see most improvement in on-time performance in April

Topics :Manappuram Finance Enforcement Directorate

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story