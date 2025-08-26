ED conducts raids on BPTP offices in Delhi-NCR in foreign funds probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched premises related to real estate company BPTP across the Delhi-NCR region as part of a foreign exchange violation case involving funds of about ₹500 crore, official sources said.

The multiple locations of the Faridabad-based Business Parks Town Planners Private Limited (BPTP) were searched under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

The company could not be contacted immediately for a response on the ED action.

A probe found that BPTP received foreign investment of more than ₹500 crore under the "automatic route" from foreign companies based in Mauritius during 2007-2008 through put option/swap option in "contravention" of the existing FEMA rules and regulations, according to ED sources.