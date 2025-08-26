SAIL supplies 8,000 tonnes of critical steel for Indian Navy frigates

State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said it has supplied around 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which were launched by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Singh commissioned the two multi-mission stealth frigates at the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Udaygiri and Himagiri come from the Indian Navy's latest state-of-the-art Project 17 A and the commissioning marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants constructed at two different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously.

In a statement, SAIL said, "It continues a crucial partnership with the nation's defence sector by supplying approximately 8,000 tonnes of critical-grade steel for the Indian Navy's advanced frontline frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri." The company supplied material from its steel plants in Bokaro, Bhilai, and Rourkela.