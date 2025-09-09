ED summons Bikaji Foods MD in Rajasthan Premier League investigation

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bikaji Foods managing director in connection with the investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Bikaji Foods International in the regulatory filing assured to "fully co-operate and assist" the authority in the probe.

The matter relates to an ongoing investigation into the Rajasthan Premier League, organised by the Rajasthan Cricket Association.

"... the company has received a summons from Directorate of Enforcement, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, seeking the presentation of Managing Director in-person, on behalf of the Company before the Authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (referred as the "PMLA")," said Bikaji Foods.

It further also stressed that "to the best knowledge of the company, we as an entity is not under any default in connection with this matter and also, the company will fully co-operate and assist the authority during the proceedings". Bikaji added that at the current stage of this matter, there is no financial impact on the company. Later in a statement, Bikaji said, "Our company, along with the other parties involved in Rajasthan Premier League, has received a summon directing the appearance of our Managing Director in-person on behalf of the company before the authority, along with the presentation of records connected with Rajasthan Cricket Association Transaction, in this respect." It further said its involvement in the Rajasthan Premier League was limited to the sponsorship in the said event.