Edtech start-up Byju's and lenders renew talks to restructure $1.2 bn loan

The renewed talks come as the company and lenders aim to avoid escalation of a legal brawl, said the people, who asked not to identified because the talks are private. The parties are seeking a swift resolution and execution of an amendment, they said.

Byju’s and some of its lenders have restarted negotiations in a bid to restructure its $1.2 billion term loan after the Indian education-technology firm breached certain terms of its debt agreement, according to people familiar with the situation.