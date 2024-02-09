EESL inks initial pacts worth Rs 500 cr with state bodies, industries

State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has inked initial pacts worth Rs 500 crore with key state bodies and industry partners at the India Energy Week, to formulate a framework for longstanding collaboration in key areas of energy efficiency.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh (LAHDC), and Vidhya Pratishthan have partnered with EESL, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The MoUs with the two entities, valued at Rs 300 crore and Rs 200 crore, respectively, focus on crucial aspects of energy efficiency, including lighting, clean cooking, space heating, renewables, e-mobility, cooling, and consultancy.

According to the statement, the EESL, a joint venture of public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 500 crore with key state bodies and industry partners at the India Energy Week 2024.

The focus of the MoUs signed during the event is to formulate a framework for longstanding collaboration in key areas of energy efficiency.

These agreements lay the foundation for executing projects that implement energy-efficient measures across various facilities, regions, and communities.

The MoU with LAHDC includes space heating solutions across various locations in the Union Territory of Ladakh, using innovative heat pump technology.

This is a follow-up to the recent signing of the company's MoU for the distribution of 2,000 induction cookstoves in Ladakh, which demonstrates EESL's commitment to comprehensive energy solutions in the region.

Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, EESL, said in the statement, "Through these partnerships, we are setting the groundwork for transformative projects that will significantly contribute to India's journey towards an energy-efficient future.