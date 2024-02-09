Home / Companies / News / Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for Rs 412 crore

Max Healthcare acquires Nagpur-based Alexis Hospital for Rs 412 crore

Max Healthcare Institute on Friday said it has acquired Nagpur-based Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd for Rs 412 crore

Representational image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Max Healthcare Institute on Friday said it has acquired Nagpur-based Alexis Multi-Speciality Hospital Pvt Ltd for Rs 412 crore.

The 200-bed hospital is set up on a land parcel of 2-acre at Mankapur, north of Nagpur.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The facility has potential to increase its bed capacity from 200 operational beds to 340 beds after necessary regulatory approvals.

"The acquisition of Alexis Hospital is in line with our vision to expand our footprint in tier-2 cities with abundance of clinical talent and developed private healthcare infrastructure," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

Alexis Hospital acquisition will strengthen company's presence in Maharashtra region, he added.

Shares of Max Healthcare were trading at a loss of 0.42 per cent at Rs 866.4 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

'Stop this tragedy immediately': World reacts to blast at Gaza hospital

Max Financial Services zooms 6% as over 10 mn shares change hands

Max Healthcare Q2 results: Net profit falls 39.5%; revenue up 19%

Heavy rains flood several areas in Nagpur; 180 rescued: Dy CM Fadnavi

Max Healthcare Institute Q3 results: PAT rises 30% on better specialty mix

HPCL to commission country's newest oil refinery in Barmer by January 2025

OYO expects consistent PAT rise in upcoming quarters: CEO Ritesh Agarwal

Petronet draws Rs 40,000 cr investment plan to increase profit by 2028

ONGC in talks to restart Libya operations, expand in Venezuela: Report

Paytm e-commerce renamed 'Pai Platforms', acquires ONDC seller firm Bitsila

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Max HealthcareHealthcare sectorMax hospitalMax Lifemergers and acquisitions

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story