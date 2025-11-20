Jeh Aerospace opens next-gen manufacturing hub as global orders surge

Jeh Aerospace unveiled a next-generation manufacturing facility, Mach 2, marking a major leap in its mission to build the world’s most digitally advanced aerospace factory.

Spanning about 200,000 sq ft at Horizon Industrial Park, Kothur, the new facility nearly quadruples Jeh’s existing Hyderabad footprint and brings its total capacity in the city to over 250,000 sq ft. Designed from the ground up as a software-defined, AI-powered “Future Factory”, the site will integrate autonomous machining, digital twins and closed-loop quality systems, redefining precision manufacturing for the aerospace industry.

How will Mach 2 reshape Jeh Aerospace’s precision-manufacturing capabilities?

“Our new Hyderabad facility is being engineered as a software-defined, AI-augmented system that can think, adapt and execute with precision at scale,” said Vishal Sanghavi, founder and chief executive officer, Jeh Aerospace. “It embodies our belief that the future of aerospace manufacturing lies at the intersection of talent, technology and transformation.”

In just 18 months, Jeh Aerospace has built an order book exceeding $150 million, highlighting strong global demand for its precision components. The new facility will significantly expand production capacity, accelerate automation and strengthen Jeh’s digital supply-chain resilience for international customers. Urvish Rambhia, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks, said the Kothur park showcases the next generation of industrial infrastructure — sustainable, connected and globally competitive. Backed by marquee investors like General Catalyst, Elevation Capital and IndiGo Ventures, Jeh continues to invest in advanced manufacturing infrastructure, proprietary software-driven process-control systems and a global talent base to build the aerospace supply chain of the future.

Why is Jeh scaling up now, and what does Mach 2 mean for its growth path? In August, Jeh Aerospace secured $11 million in a funding round led by venture-capital firm Elevation Capital, with existing backer General Catalyst participating. The firm, which has grown from a seed-stage company to a 100-person operation in just 18 months, represents a new breed of manufacturers trying to digitise an industry still largely dependent on traditional machining methods. The new Mach 2 facility will focus on producing more advanced, flight-critical aero-engine and aerostructure components at a much larger scale. “Mach 2 will allow us to manufacture complex components faster, with higher precision and with far greater consistency,” said Sanghavi of Jeh Aerospace. “It expands our capacity, strengthens supply-chain resilience and ensures we can support our customers’ increasing rate requirements.”