Jeh Aerospace opens next-gen manufacturing hub as global orders surge

Jeh Aerospace has launched its next-generation Mach 2 manufacturing hub in Hyderabad, expanding capacity nearly fourfold and embedding AI, autonomous machining and digital-twin systems

L-R _ Venkatesh Mudragalla, Co-Founder and COO, Jeh Aerospace_ Vishal R. Sanghavi, Founder and CEO, Jeh Aerospace
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:11 PM IST
Jeh Aerospace unveiled a next-generation manufacturing facility, Mach 2, marking a major leap in its mission to build the world’s most digitally advanced aerospace factory.
 
Spanning about 200,000 sq ft at Horizon Industrial Park, Kothur, the new facility nearly quadruples Jeh’s existing Hyderabad footprint and brings its total capacity in the city to over 250,000 sq ft. Designed from the ground up as a software-defined, AI-powered “Future Factory”, the site will integrate autonomous machining, digital twins and closed-loop quality systems, redefining precision manufacturing for the aerospace industry.

How will Mach 2 reshape Jeh Aerospace’s precision-manufacturing capabilities?

“Our new Hyderabad facility is being engineered as a software-defined, AI-augmented system that can think, adapt and execute with precision at scale,” said Vishal Sanghavi, founder and chief executive officer, Jeh Aerospace. “It embodies our belief that the future of aerospace manufacturing lies at the intersection of talent, technology and transformation.”
 
In just 18 months, Jeh Aerospace has built an order book exceeding $150 million, highlighting strong global demand for its precision components. The new facility will significantly expand production capacity, accelerate automation and strengthen Jeh’s digital supply-chain resilience for international customers.
 
Urvish Rambhia, CEO, Horizon Industrial Parks, said the Kothur park showcases the next generation of industrial infrastructure — sustainable, connected and globally competitive.
 
Backed by marquee investors like General Catalyst, Elevation Capital and IndiGo Ventures, Jeh continues to invest in advanced manufacturing infrastructure, proprietary software-driven process-control systems and a global talent base to build the aerospace supply chain of the future.

Why is Jeh scaling up now, and what does Mach 2 mean for its growth path?

In August, Jeh Aerospace secured $11 million in a funding round led by venture-capital firm Elevation Capital, with existing backer General Catalyst participating. The firm, which has grown from a seed-stage company to a 100-person operation in just 18 months, represents a new breed of manufacturers trying to digitise an industry still largely dependent on traditional machining methods.
 
The new Mach 2 facility will focus on producing more advanced, flight-critical aero-engine and aerostructure components at a much larger scale. “Mach 2 will allow us to manufacture complex components faster, with higher precision and with far greater consistency,” said Sanghavi of Jeh Aerospace. “It expands our capacity, strengthens supply-chain resilience and ensures we can support our customers’ increasing rate requirements.”
 
He said the scale-up is driven by a clear shift in global aerospace demand and the need for suppliers who can support higher production rates with reliability. Mach 2 allows Jeh Aerospace to meet this demand proactively, by expanding capacity, accelerating automation and building a more resilient, scalable manufacturing backbone.

How will Jeh Aerospace’s workforce evolve as Mach 2 comes online?

The firm has a team of over 120 people, and that growth has happened in less than two years as it scaled rapidly to meet rising customer demand. “With the new Mach 2 facility coming on line, nearly three times our current capacity, we expect our workforce to at least double over the next phase,” said Sanghavi.
 

Topics :aerospaceHyderabadmanufacturing

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

