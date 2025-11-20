Godrej Properties buys Bengaluru plot with ₹2,400 crore revenue potential

Godrej Properties has acquired a 3.8-acre land parcel with a revenue potential of Rs 2,400 crore and about 2 million square feet (msf) of development potential on Sarjapur Road in South Bengaluru.

The acquisition is an addition to the company’s large-scale, premium residential community project in the same area. Overall, the project has an estimated total revenue potential of Rs 3,500 crore and development potential of 3 msf on the overall 30-acre land.

The enhanced potential is largely due to higher floor-space index (FSI) permissibility across the entire land parcel, allowing the combined 30-acre holding to be master planned as an integrated group housing development township, Godrej noted on Thursday.

According to the company, this land parcel offers the scale to conceptualise a thoughtfully planned township community with ample open spaces, lifestyle amenities and a diverse residential offering that blends sustainability, wellness and modern conveniences. The company believes that this acquisition also strengthens its presence in the Sarjapur Road micro-market, one of Bengaluru’s residential hubs. The area’s appeal lies in its seamless connectivity to major employment centres such as Outer Ring Road, Whitefield, Bellandur and Electronic City, complemented by a mature social ecosystem of reputed schools, hospitals, retail avenues and workspaces, Godrej noted. Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer, Godrej Properties, said, “This expansion gives us the opportunity to create a landmark community that reflects our vision for sustainable, integrated living. The strong performance of our projects in this corridor highlights the depth of demand and the confidence customers place in our brand. We will aim to deliver a development that not only meets the aspirations of today’s homebuyers but also sets new standards for design, wellness and urban planning in Bengaluru.”