Blackstone partners with Casagrand to develop industrial parks in Chennai

Blackstone, one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms, has signed a strategic investment deal with Casagrand Industrial & Warehousing to develop two large-scale industrial and logistics parks across 154 acres at Sriperumbudur in Chennai.

The global major will invest around Rs 700 crore to develop 4.2 million square feet of modern, Grade A industrial and warehousing infrastructure. Casagrand Industrial & Warehousing specialises in world-class industrial space and warehousing, both dedicated and multi-user, in strategic locations.

What will the Blackstone–Casagrand partnership bring to Tamil Nadu’s logistics corridor?

Built to accommodate e-commerce, 3PL and a broad spectrum of manufacturing occupiers, the developments aim to introduce a new tier of institutional-grade logistics and industrial assets to one of India’s most dynamic industrial corridors. The projects are expected to reach a gross development value of Rs 1,500 crore upon completion.

Casagrand Industrial & Warehousing has already delivered 6 million sq ft and is executing a 15 million sq ft pipeline. The state’s industrial growth — primarily driven by electronics, automotive and export-oriented manufacturing — has accelerated the need for high-specification logistics and industrial infrastructure. Arun Mn, founder, chairman and managing director, Casagrand Group, said, “Our partnership with Blackstone marks a pivotal step in our journey to redefine the industrial and logistics landscape in Tamil Nadu. We are not just developing industrial parks; we are creating future-ready ecosystems that enable global manufacturers to operate with scale, speed and world-class efficiency. With Blackstone’s global expertise and our deep regional understanding, we are confident of setting a new benchmark for industrial infrastructure in the country.”