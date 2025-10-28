Starlink leases office space in Mumbai as India satellite rollout nears

Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture Starlink has taken a major step toward expanding its footprint in India by leasing office space in Mumbai’s Chandivali area, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move signals the company’s renewed focus on setting up operations in the country, where it aims to launch commercial services soon.

According to property documents accessed through Propstack, Starlink Satellite Communications has rented space on the ground floor of the commercial building Boomerang in Chandivali. The lease, signed for five years starting October 14, covers 1,294 sq ft at a monthly rent of over ₹3.52 lakh, with an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent. The company has also paid a security deposit of ₹31.7 lakh, the news report said.

Though modest in size, this marks Starlink’s first reported office in Mumbai, a move that aligns with its broader plan to build a local presence as part of its India entry strategy. The news report quoted industry experts as saying that Mumbai could serve as a central hub for Starlink’s India operations. ALSO READ: Starlink permit bars copying, decryption of Indian data abroad: MoS Telecom Last week, The Economic Times had reported that Starlink is working to set up nine gateway earth stations across India , including one in Mumbai. These stations will form part of the infrastructure needed to deliver satellite-based internet across the country.

Security clearance and testing phase Starlink has received temporary approval from the government to use certain radio frequencies for system testing and to meet security conditions. The company has also been permitted to import 100 satellite terminals for trial purposes, but these cannot be used for any commercial services yet. Since satellite communication involves sensitive national security aspects, the government has imposed strict rules on how such tests are conducted. Starlink must follow several key conditions: • Only Indian nationals are allowed to operate the company’s ground stations until foreign staff receive official security clearance. • All test data must remain within India and cannot be transferred abroad.