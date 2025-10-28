Hexaware dismisses Natsoft's patent lawsuit, calls claims baseless

Mid-cap IT services player Hexaware Technologies has denied allegations in a lawsuit filed in the United States by Natsoft Corporation and its affiliate, Updraft LLC. The company said the allegations are without merit and that it expects to be vindicated on all counts.

In a statement, Hexaware said it will vigorously defend its position through proper legal channels and is considering all options available at this time, including a possible challenge to the validity of the asserted patents and a motion to dismiss the complaint lodged against it. The company expressed confidence that it will prevail on the merits of this legal action.

Natsoft filed the lawsuit on September 23 in an Illinois district court, accusing Hexaware and its US subsidiary of patent infringement. The company is seeking damages worth $500 million. ‘We’ll stay focused on delivering value,’ says Hexaware CEO “Intellectual property disputes are an inevitable part of the technology industry’s relentless pace of innovation. Many successful service providers have faced patent claims as they pioneered new solutions and transformed markets. Our clients rely on us to modernise mission-critical systems with speed, safety, and clear outcomes. Nothing about this filing changes that,” said Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware.

“Our platforms are the result of original engineering, and we’ll stay focused on delivering value. We’re confident in a positive outcome as the facts are reviewed,” he added. Company defends originality of platforms named in lawsuit Hexaware said its platforms — including those accused of infringing Natsoft’s patents (Amaze, Tensai, and RapidX) — are the result of original engineering, involving years of in-house research and development and significant financial investment. The company stated that these products offer far more advanced functionalities than those claimed in the patents implicated in the lawsuit and that they do not infringe upon any Natsoft or third-party intellectual property rights.