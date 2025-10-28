Home / Companies / News / Hexaware dismisses Natsoft's patent lawsuit, calls claims baseless

Hexaware dismisses Natsoft's patent lawsuit, calls claims baseless

Hexaware says Natsoft's patent infringement allegations are without merit and asserts confidence in prevailing as it defends its technology in US courts

Hexaware technologies
Hexaware technologies
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 12:53 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mid-cap IT services player Hexaware Technologies has denied allegations in a lawsuit filed in the United States by Natsoft Corporation and its affiliate, Updraft LLC. The company said the allegations are without merit and that it expects to be vindicated on all counts.
 
In a statement, Hexaware said it will vigorously defend its position through proper legal channels and is considering all options available at this time, including a possible challenge to the validity of the asserted patents and a motion to dismiss the complaint lodged against it. The company expressed confidence that it will prevail on the merits of this legal action.
 
Natsoft filed the lawsuit on September 23 in an Illinois district court, accusing Hexaware and its US subsidiary of patent infringement. The company is seeking damages worth $500 million.
 
‘We’ll stay focused on delivering value,’ says Hexaware CEO
 
“Intellectual property disputes are an inevitable part of the technology industry’s relentless pace of innovation. Many successful service providers have faced patent claims as they pioneered new solutions and transformed markets. Our clients rely on us to modernise mission-critical systems with speed, safety, and clear outcomes. Nothing about this filing changes that,” said Srikrishna Ramakarthikeyan, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware.
 
“Our platforms are the result of original engineering, and we’ll stay focused on delivering value. We’re confident in a positive outcome as the facts are reviewed,” he added.
 
Company defends originality of platforms named in lawsuit
 
Hexaware said its platforms — including those accused of infringing Natsoft’s patents (Amaze, Tensai, and RapidX) — are the result of original engineering, involving years of in-house research and development and significant financial investment.
 
The company stated that these products offer far more advanced functionalities than those claimed in the patents implicated in the lawsuit and that they do not infringe upon any Natsoft or third-party intellectual property rights.
 
Hexaware has successfully filed and obtained patent protection for some of the methods embodied in its Amaze® and Tensai® platforms, underscoring their originality. “Hexaware recently received a Notice of Allowance for a US patent related to the Tensai® product; the patent is expected to issue shortly,” the company said.
 
Lawsuit to have no operational or financial impact, says firm
 
Hexaware said it anticipates no material change to its operations, ability to serve customer commitments, partner programmes, or financial position as a result of the lawsuit.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amazon crosses $20 billion ecommerce exports target from India in 10 years

Supreme Court allows Centre to reconsider Vodafone Idea's AGR dues issue

Harman invests ₹345 crore to expand Pune plant for connected vehicles

Toyota Motor posts record first-half as US offsets Japan and China

LTIMindtree wins $100 million deal from US-based chemicals company

Topics :HexawareLawsuitsUnited States

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 12:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story