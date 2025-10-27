Supreme Court allows Centre to reconsider Vodafone Idea's AGR dues issue

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to reassess Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, holding that providing relief to the beleaguered telecom services provider fell within the Union government’s policy domain.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Vipul M Pancholi accepted the government’s submission that the move was driven by consumer interest and the government’s substantial stake in the country’s third-largest telecom services provider.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union government, informed the court that the Centre now holds 49 per cent equity in Vodafone Idea and that the review was prompted by concerns affecting the company’s large user base of over 200 million. As of September 2025, Vi had 202.8 million customers, according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India issued on Monday.

“We clarify that this falls within the Union’s policy domain, and there is no reason to prevent the government from proceeding accordingly,” the Bench observed, while disposing of the matter. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Vodafone Idea, also expressed his satisfaction with the government’s approach. The court said it saw “no issue in the Union reconsidering the issue and taking an appropriate decision.” “Taking into consideration the status of the case now, the government has infused substantial equity into the company, and further, that the issue involved is likely to have a direct bearing on the interests of 200 million customers, we see no issue in the Union reconsidering the issue and taking an appropriate decision,” the court added.

The court emphasised that its order was confined to the peculiar facts of the case, particularly the Centre’s equity infusion and its stated objective of protecting millions of consumers. A detailed order is awaited. Vodafone Idea said the decision was a “positive development” for the carrier as it had allowed the government to look into the issues related to AGR raised by the telco and that it would work with the government to arrive at a resolution. “In a positive development, the Hon’ble Supreme Court has today permitted the government to consider the grievances of Vodafone Idea Limited on the issues relating to AGR. We look forward to working closely with the Department of Telecommunications to resolve this matter in the interests of our nearly 200 million subscribers. This is an impetus to the Digital India vision and the ambition of our Honourable Prime Minister. The order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court is awaited.”

The company’s stock rose as much as 9.3 per cent during the day to a 52-week high of ₹10.52 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 7 this year. The Vodafone Idea stock pared gains to trade 8.5 per cent higher at ₹10.4 apiece, compared to a 0.65 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 as of 11:53 am on October 27. Legal and sector experts noted that the Supreme Court’s decision marks a key turning point for the company and India’s telecom sector and would provide flexibility to the government to address sectoral stress while maintaining regulatory credibility and ensuring continued market stability.

“For Vodafone Idea, this opens a critical window to negotiate relief — through recalibration of dues and extended payment timelines — though it does not imply any automatic waiver. The court’s emphasis on bringing ‘finality’ ensures that past liabilities cannot be endlessly reopened, creating much-needed regulatory certainty,” said Smita Paliwal, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys. “Other telcos may seek dialogue with the DoT, but relief will depend on individual circumstances and the government’s broader policy stance,” she added, noting that a blanket relief measure was unlikely to be on the cards. To be sure, rival telecom services provider Bharti Airtel had previously sought government intervention in resolving the AGR dues of over ₹40,000 crore it owed to DoT by way of conversion into equity. Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are among the key companies that owe AGR-related dues to the government.

“The court’s acknowledgment of the government’s policy-domain role gives a pathway for the dispute to be resolved without further protracted litigation. I believe this may reduce regulatory overhang, provide clarity for stakeholders, and support industry stability,” said Ashish Bhan, partner at law firm Trilegal, who added that the step was a constructive development for the telecom industry. Background The Supreme Court’s decision came on a plea by Vodafone Idea filed in September this year, in which it had sought a comprehensive reassessment of all AGR dues for periods up to 2016–17 and a recalculation of liabilities, following additional demands of AGR raised by the DoT for the period already settled by the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling on the matter. The telco had also sought a waiver of interest and penalties on its dues, through an amended petition, on the grounds that the principal amount was not finalised and, hence, penalties on the default did not arise.

The apex court had in 2020 locked Vodafone Idea’s AGR dues till 2016–17 based on calculations by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). According to the new petition, the DoT has raised a demand of ₹9,450 crore, of which ₹5,606 crore falls under the 2016–17 period. The SC had, in 2020, ruled that there would be no recalculation of the dues, setting liabilities for Vodafone Idea at ₹58,254 crore. The number has since risen to ₹83,400 crore. The Aditya Birla group company is required to begin annual payments of ₹18,000 crore from March 2026. Former chief executive Akshaya Moondra had said in August that resolution of AGR was a critical requirement for raising funding from banks. Vi needs funds to stay afloat and compete in the market. The telco had already raised ₹18,000 crore from an FPO in 2024 and has now tapped non-banking financial institutions for further capital. The telco has outlined a capex plan of ₹50,000–55,000 crore over three to five years.

During the hearings, the Supreme Court had raised doubts over whether it could consider a fresh plea filed by Vodafone Idea relating to AGR dues, given that the court had earlier dismissed a similar petition by the telecom operator. SG Mehta, however, said that the situation had changed since the dismissal of the previous petitions. Supporting the argument, Rohatgi, representing Vi (Vodafone), had submitted that the new petition rested on new facts and was distinct from the earlier proceedings. Vodafone had earlier approached the apex court on the matter. In May this year, a Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had rejected writ petitions filed by Vodafone and two other telecom companies seeking waiver of interest, penalty, and interest on penalty components of AGR dues.