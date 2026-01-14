Bajaj Auto plans calibrated export push for Chetak EV to 100+ markets

Bajaj Auto is planning a slow, calibrated push to take its Chetak electric scooter to more than 100 countries, betting on its long-standing distributor network and market-specific localisation rather than an aggressive global rollout, Rishab Bajaj, head of EV product strategy at Bajaj Auto, said at the launch of the Chetak C25 on Wednesday.

The launch of the Chetak C25 at Bajaj Auto’s Akurdi campus marked the first time Rishab Bajaj — son of Bajaj Auto managing director and chief executive officer Rajiv Bajaj — faced the media at length to take questions on the company’s electric two-wheeler strategy. His presence at the forefront signalled a quiet but visible generational transition and underscored his rising responsibilities within the company. Rishab joined Bajaj Auto about four years ago and has since worked across functions including sales and marketing, and is now closely involved in shaping Chetak’s product, pricing and expansion strategy.

Bajaj Auto is already exporting the Chetak to neighbouring markets such as Nepal and Sri Lanka, apart from the Philippines, though volumes are currently small, said Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto. “The eventual goal is 100-plus countries, but it has to be done one step at a time,” Rishab told Business Standard. “Every country has different regulations, infrastructure and requirements. Certifications alone can take up to six months in some markets, and there is also some localisation required. All of that is already in the pipeline.” Rishab acknowledged the uncertainty around electric-vehicle exports, particularly issues related to charging infrastructure, quality of electricity and service readiness in overseas markets. However, he said Bajaj Auto’s decades-old distributor network provides a strong foundation. “Our distributors across continents are our eyes and ears on the ground. They have a very strong association with local markets, and we meet them very regularly,” he said.

The export push comes as Bajaj Auto consolidates its position in India’s electric two-wheeler market. The company briefly emerged as the number one electric two-wheeler original equipment manufacturer in February 2025 and followed it up with its best-ever monthly sales of 35,214 units in March 2025. For calendar year 2025, Chetak retail sales stood at 269,847 units, up 39.34 per cent year-on-year, securing the number two position and narrowing the gap with market leader TVS Motor, which sold 298,881 units. Production and retail sales were impacted during July and August due to supply-chain disruptions linked to rare earth magnets.

“We’ve covered all bases on the supply side,” Rishab said. “We have a strong production facility, and our teams are working constantly to improve throughput and cater to more customers faster. I don’t see any concerns on the supply front.” Bajaj Auto on Wednesday launched the Chetak C25 at a starting price of Rs 91,399 (including the central government subsidy under the PM E-DRIVE scheme), positioning it as a more affordable and practical addition to the Chetak range. The scooter is powered by a 2.5 kWh NMC battery pack with a claimed range of 113 km per charge and supports 0–80 per cent charging in two hours and 25 minutes. It offers 25 litres of under-seat storage and is 22 kg lighter than the previous-generation model. The C25 comes with a warranty of three years or 50,000 km.

“Chetak stands for reliability. Every Bajaj product has stood for reliability across decades, and that will not change,” Rishab said, adding that the C25’s differentiation lies in its “younger, fresher” design and colour palette. Bajaj Auto also believes the industry’s double-digit growth trajectory is sustainable. In 2025, electric two-wheeler sales grew 11 per cent to 1.28 million units. Network expansion remains another key lever. Bajaj Auto currently operates 390 exclusive Chetak stores and 4,280 sales touchpoints across more than 500 cities, supported by over 4,100 service workshops. “You need the right number of touchpoints, but it shouldn’t be over-saturated,” Rishab said.