Eyeing cofinancing with multilateral agencies, says IRFC CMD Dubey

Freight corridor refinancing was a marquee project for us as it was unique. This was a dollar-denominated World Bank loan through the finance ministry, and it was not hedged. With the rupee sliding and dollar becoming dearer, the interest rate had crossed 10 per cent. We started thinking of it when the rupee was around 84. The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) made the proposal and we raised the issue with the railway board. We made a presentation to the Department of Economic Affairs as well. The World Bank was very happy as they typically need to fund at the beginning of a project. They are willing to come out of it when the commercial operation has started (the eastern corridor was completed in October 2023). Moreover, they have a limitation on lending for every country. So, till the time they are stuck with ongoing projects, they can’t fund other needy projects where they can do risk-sharing. They were very happy to find somebody in the domestic market who was willing to refinance it. We believe not just in Make in India, but also Fund in India. Today, the potential to fund bigger projects is lying within the government system itself.