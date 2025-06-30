Embassy REIT raises ₹1,550 crore througj NCDs and term loan facilities

Bengaluru-headquartered Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy REIT), India’s first listed real estate investment trust, announced it has successfully raised ₹1,550 crore through a mix of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and term loan facilities. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt, resulting in estimated annual interest savings of approximately 113 basis points, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The fundraise includes ₹750 crore via Embassy REIT Series XIV NCDs, priced at a 6.97 per cent coupon, and an ₹800 crore term loan from a leading bank at a floating rate of 7.40 per cent with a 15-year tenor. The NCDs saw strong demand from institutional investors, particularly mutual funds, and were ultimately priced 6 basis points below the offered rate due to high market interest.

ALSO READ: German Green Steel files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise ₹450 cr Ritwik Bhattacharjee, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said, “We are pleased to announce the successful closure of the fundraise, which saw strong participation from both mutual funds and leading banks. The ₹750 crore NCD issuance at a 6.97 per cent coupon marks the lowest rate we have achieved in the past four years, and it reaffirms our position as a top-tier credit in India’s commercial real estate sector. This refinancing continues to support our strategy of optimally managing our balance sheet and positions us well to finance our future growth initiatives.”