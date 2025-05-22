Emcure Q4 profit jumps 63%, domestic business drives 19.5% revenue rise

Emcure Pharmaceuticals posted a 63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹197.2 crore for the March quarter of financial year 2024–25 (Q4FY25), up from ₹121 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s revenue from operations rose to ₹2,116.2 crore, a 19.5 per cent increase from ₹1,771.3 crore in Q4FY24.

Sequentially, net profit rose by 26.4 per cent, while revenue from operations grew by 7.8 per cent from ₹156 crore and ₹1,936 crore, respectively, in Q3FY25.

The company attributed this growth to strong performance across Emcure ’s domestic and international businesses.

Commenting on the results, Satish Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, said that the company delivered a very strong performance in Q4, with all business segments contributing to growth.

Emcure’s domestic business grew by 24.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹929 crore, led by growth in its women’s health and cardiology franchises. “It was further aided by our new focus areas of dermatology and over-the-counter (OTC),” the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

The company also recorded a 15.6 per cent growth in international business to ₹1,187 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹1,027 crore in the same period last year. This was led by a 39.3 per cent Y-o-Y revenue rise in the Rest of the World segment to ₹481 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹345 crore.

Emcure’s Canada business also reported a 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenue to ₹310 crore in Q4FY25 from ₹293 crore in Q4FY24, while revenue in the European Union (EU) business rose by 1.7 per cent.

“Our Canada business continues to perform well, with Mantra now fully integrated. In Europe, we recently acquired a portfolio of products and secured key regulatory approvals which will aid growth going forward,” the company added.

Emcure said that its key priorities moving forward will be improving margins through new product launches and operating efficiencies.