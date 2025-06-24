Home / Companies / News / Emmvee bags ₹1,500 cr order from KPI Green Energy for solar module supply

Modules will be manufactured at Emmvee's facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka, and deployed for an upcoming solar project in Gujarat, a company statement said

solar energy, solar, solar panel
"This new order from KPI Green Energy underscores our commitment to quality, strong execution capabilities, and the relationship capital we've built with long-standing partners in the industry," said Manjunatha DV, founder and Managing Director, Emmvee. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Emmvee on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth nearly Rs 1,500 crore from KPI Green Energy to supply TopCon bifacial solar modules for an upcoming project in Gujarat.

Modules will be manufactured at Emmvee's facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka, and deployed for an upcoming solar project in Gujarat, a company statement said.

According to the statement, Emmvee, one of the leading Indian solar module and cell manufacturers, has bagged a nearly Rs 1,500 crore order from KPI Green Energy Ltd, part of the KP Group, to supply high-efficiency TopCon bifacial solar modules.

The continued association reflects the market's confidence in Emmvee's technological leadership and delivery excellence, the statement said.

"This new order from KPI Green Energy underscores our commitment to quality, strong execution capabilities, and the relationship capital we've built with long-standing partners in the industry," said Manjunatha DV, founder and Managing Director, Emmvee.

This large-scale order strengthens Emmvee's role as a trusted partner in India's clean energy transition.

Building on its long-standing collaboration with KPI Green Energy since 2021, this new order reflects the brand reputation, market confidence, and trust that Emmvee enjoys in the sector.

Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KPI Green Energy, said: "Our ongoing partnership with Emmvee is built on trust, performance, and a shared vision for a greener India. Their consistent quality and execution make them a vital ally in our sustainable energy journey".

With a module production capacity of approximately 7.8 GWp and cell production capacity of about 2.94 GWp, Emmvee continues to expand its presence domestically and globally, strengthening India's position as a clean energy manufacturing hub.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Emmvee serves customers across Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :solar energyGreen energyGujarat

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

