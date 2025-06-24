Home / Companies / News / TVS Emerald secures new land parcel in Bengaluru; eyes ₹700 crore revenue

TVS Emerald secures new land parcel in Bengaluru; eyes ₹700 crore revenue

TVS Emerald expands Bengaluru footprint with a 7.18-acre acquisition in Rayasandra, aiming to develop a premium residential project with ₹700 crore revenue potential

TVS Emerald
TVS Emerald is engaged in developing residential projects and self-sustaining communities, with a presence in Chennai and Bengaluru | Photo: Facebook
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TVS Emerald, a prominent real estate developer, has announced the acquisition of a premium 7.18-acre land parcel in Rayasandra, Bengaluru, with a project revenue potential of over ₹700 crore. This strategic acquisition underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the city’s robust real estate market.
 
The newly acquired site is located near Rayasandra Lake and sits at the heart of one of Bengaluru’s well-established residential micro-markets. The location offers excellent connectivity to major IT hubs, educational institutions and commercial centres, making it an attractive proposition for a premium residential development.
 
This acquisition marks TVS Emerald’s seventh significant deal in Bengaluru, reaffirming the company’s confidence in the city’s real estate growth potential.
 
Rayasandra deal to deepen Bengaluru presence 
"We look forward to increasing our presence in Bengaluru with this strategic acquisition in Rayasandra," said Sriram Iyer, director and chief executive officer, TVS Emerald. "This site presents an excellent opportunity to develop a premium residential project, given its superior location within an established residential micro-market."
 
TVS Emerald’s growth in Chennai and Bengaluru 
TVS Emerald is engaged in developing residential projects and self-sustaining communities, with a presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. The company has delivered 5.4 million square feet of residential developments in Chennai and has 8.9 million sq. ft. of projects under development.
 
App aims to transform homebuyer experience 
Earlier this year, the company launched TVS Emerald Connect, a mobile application designed to enhance the homeownership experience by integrating all property-related services into a single platform. Currently available for Android users, with an iOS version forthcoming, the app is positioned as a comprehensive solution for homebuyers.
 
TVS Emerald Connect allows users to access payment receipts, track construction progress, and receive timely updates. It includes a refer-a-friend feature offering exclusive rewards, and provides access to deals and offers across TVS Emerald properties. The app also acts as a central repository for all property-related documents and allows users to raise and track service requests post-booking. It offers quick access to payment schedules and instalment plans via a user-friendly interface.
 
App reflects commitment to customer experience 
“This app is not just a platform; it's a commitment to our customers, ensuring they have complete control over their home-buying experience, from booking to handover, at their fingertips. By leveraging our legacy of trust, value and service, we aim to set new benchmarks in customer engagement and satisfaction, making the dream of owning a home a more transparent and fulfilling reality," Iyer said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Group to invest $100 bn, targets 100 GW total power capacity by 2030

Air India CEO Wilson received a raise days before Ahmedabad plane crash

'Our most transformative project': Gautam Adani on Dharavi redevelopment

Skippi raises ₹12 crore in pre-Series A round, targets ₹100 crore valuation

HCL to bid for critical mineral blocks with IOCL, GAIL, RITES: Official

Topics :TVS EmeraldBangaloreBengaluru

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story