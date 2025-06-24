TVS Emerald secures new land parcel in Bengaluru; eyes ₹700 crore revenue

TVS Emerald, a prominent real estate developer, has announced the acquisition of a premium 7.18-acre land parcel in Rayasandra, Bengaluru, with a project revenue potential of over ₹700 crore. This strategic acquisition underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the city’s robust real estate market.

The newly acquired site is located near Rayasandra Lake and sits at the heart of one of Bengaluru’s well-established residential micro-markets. The location offers excellent connectivity to major IT hubs, educational institutions and commercial centres, making it an attractive proposition for a premium residential development.

This acquisition marks TVS Emerald’s seventh significant deal in Bengaluru, reaffirming the company’s confidence in the city’s real estate growth potential.

Rayasandra deal to deepen Bengaluru presence "We look forward to increasing our presence in Bengaluru with this strategic acquisition in Rayasandra," said Sriram Iyer, director and chief executive officer, TVS Emerald. "This site presents an excellent opportunity to develop a premium residential project, given its superior location within an established residential micro-market." TVS Emerald’s growth in Chennai and Bengaluru TVS Emerald is engaged in developing residential projects and self-sustaining communities, with a presence in Chennai and Bengaluru. The company has delivered 5.4 million square feet of residential developments in Chennai and has 8.9 million sq. ft. of projects under development.

App aims to transform homebuyer experience Earlier this year, the company launched TVS Emerald Connect, a mobile application designed to enhance the homeownership experience by integrating all property-related services into a single platform. Currently available for Android users, with an iOS version forthcoming, the app is positioned as a comprehensive solution for homebuyers. TVS Emerald Connect allows users to access payment receipts, track construction progress, and receive timely updates. It includes a refer-a-friend feature offering exclusive rewards, and provides access to deals and offers across TVS Emerald properties. The app also acts as a central repository for all property-related documents and allows users to raise and track service requests post-booking. It offers quick access to payment schedules and instalment plans via a user-friendly interface.