Working with suppliers to reach $10 bn sourcing from India: Walmart CEO

US-based retail giant Walmart is working with suppliers in India to meet its target of sourcing $10-billion goods from India for its operations worldwide, its global CEO Doug McMillon said here on Tuesday.

Walmart has increased sourcing from India over the years, and it is excited with the progress made, he said.

"....over the years, you can see how the story is unfolding, and it's really broadening and becoming much more interesting," he said.

In December 2020, the Bentonville-headquartered retail giant announced a goal to source $10-billion products from India by 2027, aiming to boost exports in apparel, food, toys, and other categories.

"At the beginning, we were sourcing products here with limited categories, but we were excited to get started... look what's happened in our sourcing business. ALSO READ: Walmart to add 100K MSMEs in next 3 years under Vriddhi supplier programme "It's grown a lot, and now we have this goal of getting to $10 billion a year, which is a really big number, and together with the supplier community, we're working to achieve that," he said. McMillon, who is on a two-day India tour, also had a walk-through here that highlighted Walmart's India growth story, covering exports, digital innovation, building inclusive supply chains and empowering communities.

Besides, he interacted with some of the sellers, who were trained under its supplier development programme, Walmart Vriddhi. On its e-commerce arm Flipkart and digital payments solution PhonePe, McMillon said, "What our teams have done to grow those businesses over the years has been inspiring." "We are really learning a lot from those businesses, the ability to innovate, the ability to move with speed, the ability to serve more and more customers, to develop sellers, to build an e-commerce marketplace, business that has just a really bright future and the chance to create a lot of opportunities for everyone," he added.

On PhonePe, McMillon said the financial services businesses, already reaches a lot of people "and helps us make things more efficient easier". ALSO READ: Walmart's Flipkart secures RBI approval for direct lending in India "We are very proud of what's happening with the bumblebee business... I'm really excited to hear about the work that's happening with agriculture," he said. Last year, Walmart said it had sourced goods worth over $30 billion from the Indian market in the last two decades for its global operations. Walmart is in India for over two decades. Walmart Global Sourcing set up office in Bengaluru in 2002, enabling Indian manufacturers to export to the US, Canada, Mexico, central America, and the UK, supplying products to Walmart stores.