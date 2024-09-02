Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Entrepreneur Siddhartha Yog buys over one mn shares of Trent for Rs 718 cr



Trent
Representative Image: Tata Group retail firm Trent
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Global investor Siddhartha Yog on Monday acquired over 1 mn shares worth Rs 718 crore of Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd through an open market transaction.

Yog is the founding partner of Xander Group Inc, an emerging markets-focused investment firm that currently manages assets of more than $3 billion.

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange, Siddhartha Yog bought 1,009,200 shares, amounting to a 0.3 per cent stake in Trent.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 7,115 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 718.04 crore.

The data showed that Dodona Holdings offloaded the same number of shares at Rs 7,115 apiece.

Shares of Trent fell 0.09 per cent to close at Rs 7,151.95 per piece on the NSE.

Last month, Siddhartha Yog acquired a total of 9.48 lakh shares or 0.27 per cent stake of fashion and lifestyle company Trent from Dodona Holdings Ltd through separate block deals for a combined value of Rs 649 crore.

The shares were acquired in the price range varying from Rs 5,220-6,925 apiece.

Yog is also the founder and chairman of Virtuous Retail, an institutional owner and operator of community-focused shopping centres present in gateway cities across India.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

