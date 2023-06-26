Epsilon first Indian firm to invest $650 mn on EV battery parts plant in US

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day state visit to the US. The battery materials company is planning to invest $650 million to set up the synthetic graphite anode manufacturing facility. The unit is expected to be commissioned by 2026.

With India entering the United States-led Minerals Security Partnership (MSP), Mumbai-headquartered Epsilon Advanced Materials (EAM) has become the first India company to set up a battery material unit in the US.