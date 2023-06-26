Home / Companies / News / CIAL posts record profit of Rs 267 cr, declares highest dividend of 35%

CIAL posts record profit of Rs 267 cr, declares highest dividend of 35%

In a statement here, the company also announced the highest dividend of 35 per cent for the last fiscal year

Press Trust of India Kochi

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
Follow Us

The Cochin International Airport Ltd, the first Greenfield airport setup in Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in the civil aviation infrastructure sector in the country, on Monday declared a record net profit of Rs 267.17 crore for the year 2022-23.

In a statement here, the company also announced the highest dividend of 35 per cent for the last fiscal year.

The Director Board meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which was held today, finalised the balance sheet and proposed a dividend of 35 per cent to the investors, subject to the endorsement of the Annual General Meeting slated to be held on September, 28, CIAL said.

The company said this was the highest dividend ever offered by it in its 25-year operational history.

"The board also decided to implement a development strategy accentuating its effort to increase the group turnover to Rs 1,000 crore during the ongoing silver jubilee year," the release said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the chairman of the company, the Directors of CIAL--Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Chief Secretary, V P Joy, E K Bharath Bhushan, M A Yusuff Ali, N V George, E M Babu, P Mohammadali--, Managing Director of CIAL, S Suhas and Company Secretary, Saji K George, attended the Board meeting.

The company had registered a loss of Rs 85.10 crore for fiscal 2020-21 but made a strong comeback from the eventualities of the Pandemic in 202122 and recorded a profit of Rs 22.45 crore.

"The company activated new revenue streams, and major financial restructuring was introduced. As a result, the consolidated financial performance of the CIAL group of companies increased, resulting in a record profit (after tax) of Rs 267.17 crore from the huge loss," it said.

CIAL handled 89.29 lakh passengers and 61,232 aircraft movements during the period under review.

"During 202223, CIAL alone has registered a turnover of Rs 770.90 crore as against the previous year's figure of Rs 418.69 crore. The operating profit (profit before interest, depreciation, and tax) was Rs 521.50 crore, and the net profit was Rs 267.17 crore. This also marks a record financial performance in the 25-year operating history of the company," CIAL said.

It said the commissioning of the new import cargo terminal, which aims to achieve an increase in cargo handling capacity of 150 per cent, is planned for September, along with the commencement of work on four infrastructure development projects.

These include the foundation stone laying for the Rs 500 crore expansion work project of Terminal-3, commissioning of the new cargo terminal, the beginning of city side infrastructure projects, a transit accommodation facility at T2, a commercial zone near T3, and a tourism project at the CIAL Golf Course.

The company has a base of 22,000 investors from 25 countries.

Also Read

9 airports operating under PPP model to log 50% growth in revenue: Report

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Nestle India dividend 2023: FMCG giant to consider dividend pay on April 12

Public sector banks' total dividend payout 58% higher than in FY22: Report

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

ICICI Securities surges 10% on buyback plan, valuation hits Rs 20,000 cr

Airtel Business announces changes to leadership team; CEO Chitkara quits

Cleartax forays into crypto tax segment, expects 1 mn filings this year

DBS Bank India appoints Rajat Verma as MD, Head of Institutional Banking

Meta, CAIT to upskill 1 mn traders on use of WhatsApp Business application

Topics :dividendPPPAirports

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story