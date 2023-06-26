Own ChatGPT skills? Companies may pay up to Rs 1.5 crore to hire you



ChatGPT is now a requirement in the tech sector because of its continued development. There are reportedly many job opportunities for professionals who are skilled at using this AI chatbot. Let's take a look. ChatGPT has garnered a great deal of attention in the tech industry since its launch in 2022. Due to its capacity for simulating human-like responses and handling a variety of tasks, this AI chatbot has become incredibly popular. People soon found that this generative AI chatbot could be used for a variety of tasks, such as creating music, poetry, and even essays.

ChatGPT can land you a Rs 1.5 crore job

A survey by ResumeBuilder stated that 91 per cent of companies with job openings are looking for candidates who are skilled in ChatGPT. According to respondents, AI has the potential to increase productivity, save time, and improve overall company performance.



For instance, Recruiting from Scratch, a US-based HR firm, is currently looking for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Audio. The job requirements include familiarity with current AI tools and platforms such as ChatGPT and Midjourney. The salary range for the position is $125,000 to $185,000 per year. Furthermore, a Business Insider report indicates that companies on LinkedIn are willing to offer annual salaries of up to $185,000 (approximately Rs 1.5 crore) to individuals skilled in ChatGPT.



Srinivas Njay, CEO of Interface.ai said that proficiency in large language models is a critical requirement for the role as it helps their customers, such as banks and credit unions, improve their efficiency in customer engagement. Likewise, Interface.ai, a conversational AI tool, is seeking a remote Machine Engineer with experience in natural language processing and large language models such as ChatGPT. This position may pay up to $170,000 per year.

AI tool to create new job opportunities

The rise of ChatGPT has frequently raised concerns about job displacement. However, many experts believe that this AI tool will actually create new job opportunities. One such emerging profession is Prompt Engineering, which is gaining traction in the industry.



It's worth noting that the demand for AI Prompt Engineering positions extends beyond San Francisco. Users can find numerous job openings for Prompt Engineers worldwide by exploring platforms like LinkedIn or other job-searching websites. In March of this year, a San Francisco-based AI startup called Anthropic made headlines by posting a job advertisement for a Prompt Engineer and a Librarian with a salary of up to $335,000 (around Rs 2.7 crore) per year.

As the role grows in popularity, several online platforms have begun to offer courses specifically focused on it, aiming to help individuals acquire and master the necessary skills in this field.