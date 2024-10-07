Ericsson bags 4 more telecom circles for 4G, 5G deployment on VIL network

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has bagged four more telecom circles from Vodafone Idea for the deployment of 4G and 5G technology, the company said on Monday.

Last month, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) had awarded about Rs 30,000 crore telecom network contract to Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung for a period of three years.

"Ericsson will upgrade 4G and deploy 5G across the Indian telecom circles it already powers for Vi. In addition, Ericsson will provide 4G and 5G services in the telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, thereby increasing its footprint and market share with Vi substantially," a company statement said.