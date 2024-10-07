Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ericsson bags 4 more telecom circles for 4G, 5G deployment on VIL network

Ericsson bags 4 more telecom circles for 4G, 5G deployment on VIL network

Last month, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) had awarded about Rs 30,000 crore telecom network contract to Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung for a period of three years

Ericsson
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has bagged four more telecom circles from Vodafone Idea for the deployment of 4G and 5G technology, the company said on Monday.

Last month, debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (VIL) had awarded about Rs 30,000 crore telecom network contract to Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung for a period of three years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Ericsson will upgrade 4G and deploy 5G across the Indian telecom circles it already powers for Vi. In addition, Ericsson will provide 4G and 5G services in the telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, thereby increasing its footprint and market share with Vi substantially," a company statement said.

Under the deal, VIL also replaced its Chinese vendor in Chennai and Andhra with Nokia.

Nokia has become the largest supplier to VIL covering circles that generate more than 50 per cent of the debt-ridden telco's revenue.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vodafone Idea expands long-term partnership with Ericsson for 5G rollout

Vodafone Idea awards Rs 30k-cr contracts for 4G, 5G gear supply for 3 years

Bharti Airtel to invest $1 billion in 4G gear from Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel part of global venture to sell network API

Vi shareholders okay Rs 2,458 cr preferential issue to Nokia, Ericsson

Topics :Ericsson4G networkTelecom industry

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story