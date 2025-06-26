Ericsson expands footprint with R&D unit in Bengaluru, to add 150 positions

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Thursday said it has set up a dedicated Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) development unit in Bengaluru, expanding its R&D presence in the country, and plans to add more than 150 positions.

Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal said expanding ASIC R&D in India will allow the firm to leverage the local technology competence in the country and enhance its capabilities in semiconductor design.

"This unit will also contribute towards strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in the country. Ericsson expects to initially grow its R&D team in India by more than 150 positions," he said.

This expansion aligns with Ericsson's strategy to advance its portfolio, particularly through its Ericsson Silicon platform, which is central to creating high-performing, energy-efficient products for mobile networks, the company said in a statement.