Ericsson expands footprint with R&D unit in Bengaluru, to add 150 positions

Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal said expanding ASIC R&D in India will allow the firm to leverage the local technology competence in the country and enhance its capabilities in semiconductor design

Ericsson
"This unit will also contribute towards strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in the country. Ericsson expects to initially grow its R&D team in India by more than 150 positions," Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson on Thursday said it has set up a dedicated Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) development unit in Bengaluru, expanding its R&D presence in the country, and plans to add more than 150 positions.

Ericsson India MD Nitin Bansal said expanding ASIC R&D in India will allow the firm to leverage the local technology competence in the country and enhance its capabilities in semiconductor design.

"This unit will also contribute towards strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in the country. Ericsson expects to initially grow its R&D team in India by more than 150 positions," he said.

This expansion aligns with Ericsson's strategy to advance its portfolio, particularly through its Ericsson Silicon platform, which is central to creating high-performing, energy-efficient products for mobile networks, the company said in a statement.

Ericsson Silicon's range of System on a Chip (SoC) is designed for mobile networks and integrated across the entire Ericsson Radio System, enabling service providers to fully leverage 5G and address both current and future needs.

With R&D centres in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, Ericsson's India operations span across telecom domains, including Transport, Packet Core, OSS, BSS, Cloud, and advanced AI technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

