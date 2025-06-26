AstraZeneca sets up ₹166 cr Global Hub to boost AI driven healthcare

Global bio-pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has established its state-of-the-art Global Hub in Bengaluru investing Rs 166 crore to focus on development of AI-powered healthcare solutions, a top official said on Thursday.

This marks the second major investment by AstraZeneca in July 2024 after it announced expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai with an outlay of Rs 250 crore.

The new facility in Bengaluru is designed to accommodate nearly 1,300 employees including 400 new jobs. It will support the company's capabilities in AI-powered innovation across Research and Development, global business services, Information Technology and digital health operations, among others.

The Global Hub in Bengaluru is dedicated to Research and Development, Global Business Services, Information Technology while the Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai serves as a strategic hub for IT, Global Business Services. Following the expansion of the facility, the combined workforce of AstraZeneca India Pvt Ltd would reach close to 4,000 employees, strengthening company's capability to deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide. Commenting on the development, company Vice President Global Business Services, Jackie Crockford said, "Our Global Hub in Bengaluru is a strategic investment that will play a vital role in advancing AstraZeneca's bold ambition to deliver 20 new medicines by 2030 by strengthening automated, scalable, data-driven and patient centric solutions." "This step reflects our commitment to tapping into the world-class talent and ecosystem available in Karnataka to power the next generation of scientific innovation." he said in a company statement here.