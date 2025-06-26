Nykaa eyes 3-4x growth in fashion, targets EBITDA breakeven by FY26

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and personal care brand Nykaa, aims to grow its fashion business—Nykaa Fashion—by 3–4x over the next five years, with a profitability target of 10 per cent EBITDA margins. Nykaa is betting on improved margins on the back of strong repeat business along with growth in its own brands.

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent.

The company outlined its future focus to analysts at its Annual Investors Day.

It also announced that House of Nykaa, its brand business, is targeting a GMV of Rs 6,000 crore by FY30, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 30 per cent.

In FY25, House of Nykaa crossed Rs 2,100 crore in GMV. Five brands crossed Rs 100 crore GMV, including three at over Rs 200 crore. In FY25, Nykaa Fashion had a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 3,800 crore. Nykaa also announced the launch of NykaaNow. The firm is aiming for order fulfilment in 30–120 minutes and is available in seven cities. At present, about 80 per cent of orders in the top 12 cities are fulfilled the same day or next day, whereas across 110 cities, 70 per cent of orders are fulfilled the same day or next day.

The company said that its total GMV has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42 per cent over the past five years, more than double the broader e-commerce market CAGR of around 18–20 per cent. Its customer base now exceeds 42 million, and its omnichannel network has expanded to 237 stores. Falguni Nayar, executive chairperson, founder and chief executive officer, Nykaa, said: “Over the last five years, our beauty business has scaled 5x and fashion has grown 20x, outpacing the broader ecommerce growth. Even in a cautious macro, we’ve continued to grow with discipline and purpose. Beauty remains a powerhouse, our B2B play is scaling well, and we see recovering momentum in fashion.”