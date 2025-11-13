PhonePe partners with OpenAI to integrate AI features across its platform

Fintech firm PhonePe on Thursday partnered with OpenAI to integrate the artificial intelligence company’s features across its platform.

PhonePe said the collaboration will enable OpenAI’s ChatGPT to be discoverable across its consumer app and the PhonePe for Business app.

“This strategic alliance demonstrates that collaborations between innovative companies in this space can help expand the reach of cutting-edge technology to the broader population,” said Rahul Chari, founder, whole-time director, and chief technology officer, PhonePe.

The company added that new use cases will open up with the growing adoption of AI services in the country.

Why does OpenAI see PhonePe as a key partner in India?

“India is a global hub for innovation, and PhonePe’s deep understanding of the country’s fabric and its user base make them the ideal partner. This partnership will demonstrate the immense value of consumer AI across India, helping millions of users enhance their daily lives,” said Oliver Jay, head of international, OpenAI. PhonePe has over 610 million registered users and more than 44 million merchants. OpenAI’s partnerships with Indian fintechs continue to grow. How does this partnership tie into India’s broader AI–payments ecosystem? Last month, Razorpay, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and OpenAI partnered to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT and explore AI-driven commerce at a national scale.