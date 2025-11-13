Home / Companies / News / Realtor Saya Group clears nearly ₹1,500 crore loans to reduce debt

Realtor Saya Group clears nearly ₹1,500 crore loans to reduce debt

Last month, Saya Group formed a joint venture to develop a two-acre luxury housing project in Ghaziabad and will invest ₹550 crore on construction of 264 flats

Real estate
Saya Group has a portfolio of over 4.99 lakh sq metre of real estate development, including both delivered and under-construction residential and commercial projects. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Realty firm Saya Group has cleared Rs 1,500 core debt from financial institutions and investors in the past five years as part of its efforts to reduce borrowing.

The debt comprised term loans, non-convertible debentures, and guaranteed emergency credit line facilities from leading financial institutions, including IIFL Finance Ltd, YES Bank, and 360 One, the company said in a statement.

It did not disclose the current outstanding debt.

Saya Group Managing Director Vikas Bhasin said, "Clearing Rs 1,500 crore of debt over the last five years reflects our strong financial fundamentals, efficient project execution, and unwavering commitment to our stakeholders."  Last month, Saya Group formed a joint venture to develop a two-acre luxury housing project in Ghaziabad and will invest Rs 550 crore on construction of 264 flats.

The company has partnered with Harmony Infra to launch an ultra-luxury residential project 'The Horizon Residences' at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad.

Saya Group has a portfolio of over 4.99 lakh sq metre of real estate development, including both delivered and under-construction residential and commercial projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

