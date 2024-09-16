Eros aims Rs 900 cr revenue from new housing project in Greater Noida West

Realty firm Eros Group is expecting around Rs 900 crore revenue from its new housing project in Greater Noida (West) on strong demand for premium residential properties.

The company has recently launched its new housing project 'Eros Sampoornam 3' in Greater Noida West comprising a total of 726 units. The project is spread over 5.5 acre and is scheduled to be delivered by 2028.

To begin with, Eros Group has opened 318 units across five towers for sale and has already sold around 180 units valuing Rs 250 crore.

Avneesh Sood Director, Eros Group said, "The early sales success reflects the trust and confidence that homebuyers have in our brand."



A company official said the total sales realisation for the entire 726 units is expected to be around Rs 900 crore. The carpet area of flats ranges from 531.63 square feet to 1,068.67 square feet.