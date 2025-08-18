Escorts Kubota to set up ₹4,500 crore tractor manufacturing plant

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted around 200-acre land to Escorts Kubota Limited for setting up a ₹4,500 crore tractor manufacturing unit.
The company had signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government on August 17, 2024 for the tractor manufacturing facility. It has been allotted land in Sector-10 of YEIDA, an official statement said on Monday.
Under the project, Escorts Kubota will invest ₹4,500 crore and create employment for 4,000 people in a phased manner.
"In the first phase, with an investment of ₹2,000 crore, the company will develop a tractor plant, a commercial equipment plant, and allied facilities. The second phase will be scaled up depending on market demand and the capacity utilization of the first phase," it said.
Through this plant, Escorts Kubota will not only cater to domestic needs but also serve global markets. Additionally, the company plans to establish shared services for Kubota's global research and development (R&D) operations from India, it added.
Formed in 2019 as a partnership between India's Escorts and Japan's Kubota, the company is launching the project to produce tractors, engines, farm machinery, and construction equipment, positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
