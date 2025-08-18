Home / Companies / News / Escorts Kubota to set up ₹4,500 crore tractor manufacturing plant

Escorts Kubota to set up ₹4,500 crore tractor manufacturing plant

Under the project, Escorts Kubota will invest ₹4,500 crore and create employment for 4,000 people in a phased manner

Escorts Kubota
Under the project, Escorts Kubota will invest ₹4,500 crore and create employment for 4,000 people in a phased manner.
Press Trust of India Noida/Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has allotted around 200-acre land to Escorts Kubota Limited for setting up a ₹4,500 crore tractor manufacturing unit.

The company had signed an MoU with the Uttar Pradesh government on August 17, 2024 for the tractor manufacturing facility. It has been allotted land in Sector-10 of YEIDA, an official statement said on Monday.

Under the project, Escorts Kubota will invest ₹4,500 crore and create employment for 4,000 people in a phased manner.

"In the first phase, with an investment of ₹2,000 crore, the company will develop a tractor plant, a commercial equipment plant, and allied facilities. The second phase will be scaled up depending on market demand and the capacity utilization of the first phase," it said.

Through this plant, Escorts Kubota will not only cater to domestic needs but also serve global markets. Additionally, the company plans to establish shared services for Kubota's global research and development (R&D) operations from India, it added.

Formed in 2019 as a partnership between India's Escorts and Japan's Kubota, the company is launching the project to produce tractors, engines, farm machinery, and construction equipment, positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Table Space leases 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, to sublease to Google

Gupta lawyers fail to appear for London hearing in Trafigura fraud case

JSW Steel, South Korea's Posco sign pact for steel plant in India

Apple rents 270K sq ft office space in B'luru, to pay ₹1K cr in 10 years

Vodafone Idea eyes non-banking sources to fund capex cycle in short term

Topics :EscortsYamuna Expressway projectyamuna expresswayUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story