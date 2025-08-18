Table Space leases 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, to sublease to Google

Bengaluru-based managed workspace provider Table Space has leased around 534,000 square feet in Gurugram, with plans to sublease the property to tech giant Google at a monthly rent of ~3.47 crore, according to a Propstack document.

The space is in Tower 2 of Intellion IT Park, a commercial project developed by Tata Realty’s Mikado Realtors. The project is located in Golf Course Extension, near Sector 59, Gurugram.

Karan Chopra, chairman and co-chief executive officer (CEO), Table Space, said, “At Table Space, we are building one of the largest portfolios of enterprise-managed workspaces in India. Our recent lease at Intellion Park underscores the strong momentum we see from global capability centres (GCCs) and large enterprises expanding rapidly in India and seeking Grade A, tech-enabled offices. Leveraging our scale and proven track record, we have become the partner of choice for global occupiers seeking premium enterprise managed workspaces. However, for reasons of confidentiality, we do not comment on individual client engagements.”

The lease agreement was executed on July 25 for a tenure of 72 months. Table Space has paid a deposit of ~1.42 crore, with a rental escalation of 15 per cent every three years. According to the document, the leased area spans the ground floor and 12 upper floors, at a monthly rate of ~65 per square foot. Google’s competitors, including Yahoo, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and others, also have a presence at Intellion Park. Google did not respond to Business Standard’s query. Additionally, in January 2025, Google leased about 550,000 square feet from a shared workspace provider at Cyber City Extension, DLF Downtown in Gurugram.

Earlier, in 2022, the company had exited a 700,000 sq ft lease in Gurugra’s Vatika office park, which it had leased in 2020. This was due to delay in handing over possession and not following terms of the contract, according to an Economic Times report. Beyond Gurugram, the tech giant earlier this year renewed its lease for around 870,000 sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for another five years, at a monthly rent of ~7.5 crore (~90 crore annually). The office space spans two adjacent towers at Bagmane Capital Business Park — Kyoto East and Kyoto West.