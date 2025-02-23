Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eupheus Learning narrows loss to Rs 9 cr, revenue at Rs 225 cr in FY2024

These milestones lend credibility to Eupheus Learning's acquisition strategy and the firm's ability to integrate well and scale new heights

Indian edtech sector online learning online education edtech funding startup funding
Eupheus acquired ClassKlap and SchoolMitra in 2021 and 2022 respectively. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Edtech firm Eupheus Learning has posted a revenue of Rs 225 crore in the 2024 financial year driven by operational efficiency and growth following the rollout of the National Education Policy 2020, a top official of the company said.

Eupheus Learning Co-founder and CEO Amit Kapoor told PTI the company expects to grow revenue by 10 per cent in the current financial year and continue to improve margins.

"We introduced several operational efficiency mechanisms in the company which led to improvement in margin. Our revenue grew by about 8 per cent to Rs 225 crore. Our losses have halved from about 18 crore to Rs 9 crore," Kapoor said.

The company provides services to around 10,000 schools in more than 725 cities, he said.

Kapoor said that the ClassKlap, with threefold growth from FY'22 to FY'24, has become cash flow neutral and SchoolMitra accounts for almost 35 per cent of the company's revenue.

Eupheus acquired ClassKlap and SchoolMitra in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

These milestones lend credibility to Eupheus Learning's acquisition strategy and the firm's ability to integrate well and scale new heights.

"This year's idea is to improve performance across matrix and build efficiencies," Kapoor said.

He said that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has catalysed the adoption of innovative educational solutions, creating favourable market conditions for Eupheus Learning's comprehensive offering.

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

