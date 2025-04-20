Eversource eyes BluSmart buyout for ₹800 cr, seeks exit of Jaggi brothers

Eversource Capital, a climate-focused investment platform, is in talks to acquire EV ride-hailing start-up BluSmart, which has suspended operations following a crisis at its parent company, Gensol Engineering.

According to a report by Inc42, the private equity firm has offered to acquire BluSmart for around ₹800 crore to ₹1,000 crore. If the deal is sealed, it would mark a decline of about 60 per cent from BluSmart’s last known valuation of $300 million.

Eversource plans to merge BluSmart with its portfolio company Lithium Urban Technologies and infuse around $100 million into the combined entity post-merger, the report said.

Founded in 2018, Eversource Capital is an India-based climate investment platform. It is a 50:50 joint venture between Everstone Capital, a leading private equity firm in India and Southeast Asia, and UK-based Lightsource BP, a global solar energy developer.

According to the report, Eversource wants BluSmart co-founders, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi , to step down from the board if the deal goes through.

The Jaggi brothers are at the centre of the crisis at Gensol after they were barred from the securities market by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for alleged fund diversion and fraudulent practices.

According to Sebi, the duo diverted funds intended for electric vehicle procurement for personal expenses, including the purchase of a luxury apartment